 »   »   » DEPENDS Whether YOU ARE Aishwarya Rai OR Sangeeta Bijlani! Why Salman Khan NEVER FORGIVES His Enemy!

Salman Loves His Friends

So what's new about yet another friend turning foe for Salman. This superstar doesn't believe in hiding his feelings, good or bad. Comments one of his closest buddies, who miraculously, has remained a buddy over the years, "Salman loves his friends with all his heart.''

Why Salman Turns Against His Close Friends

When they betray him he turns against them. Betrayal is, however, a very ambivalent concept in Salman's range of vision. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali signed Shahrukh Khan instead of Salman for Devdas, it was "betrayal".

When Salman Got Angry With Himesh & Bhansali

When Himesh Reshamiyya began giving music for other actors' films it was betrayal. Sanjay Bhansali stuck to his guns and had to face the

Himesh Swallowed His Pride

But Himesh had to swallow his pride and eat back his ego to "apologise" to Bhai. And then Bhai rewarded Himeshbhai with a slew of assignments.

Salman Thinks He Is Always Right

I really don't know what Himesh apologised about. But that's the unwritten code of friendship with Mr Salman Khan. He's always right.

Either Get Banished Or Say Sorry

And if you, as his friend, choose to go against his wishes you either get banished from the Khan durbar or you find a way to say sorry," says an old friend turned adversary who chose to move away rather than grovel and apologise.

Salman Was Very Close To Bunty Once But...

Producer and events guru Bunty Walia is yet another friend-turned-foe. At one time Bunty was so close to Salman that the star personally rang asking for media help to put forward Bunty's case against an actress who had apparently used and dumped him.

Salman Would Spit Venom...

This was before Bunty got into Salman's bad books. I am not sure what really went wrong between them and why Salman turned against Bunty. I am not sure even Bunty knows. I have personally faced the wrath of the Superstar. I was at one time for a very brief period, close to Salman. He would call at any hour for long chats. Then it stopped. His friends told me he would spit venom each time my name came up.

Salman's Enemy Should Be Your Enemy Too

Recently when Salman had a fallout with his business manager Reshma Shetty he expected the entire industry to boycott her. That's another Salman trait: If you are his friend, his enemies have to be your enemies.

Salman Didn't Like When I Praised Shahrukh Khan

When I was on the ‘wanted' list, Salman protested violently when I praised Shahrukh Khan. Their blow-hot-blow-cold relationship could fill up a thesis.

Patch Up Depends On Whether You Are Aishwarya Rai Or Sangeeta Bijlani

So does Salman hate or love Shahrukh? It all depends on which side of the bed he wakes up on. Or maybe he tosses a coin. Does falling out with Salman mean the end of any opportunity for a patch-up? Well, it depends on whether you are Himesh Reshamiyya or Vivek Oberoi. Sangeeta Bijlani or Aishwarya Rai.

Are You Ready To Bend?

It also depends on how much you are willing to bend. Salman is alleged to have misbehaved with David Dhawan and Subhash Ghai. They both swallowed their pride and hugged Salman for being a brat with a golden heart.

But He Has A Big Heart

"Bhai ka dil bahot bada hai. Woh apne doston ka khayal rakhte hain (Bhai's heart is big he looks out for his friends)," says an event manager. Sure, superstars who throw their weight around are "bratty". The rest are known as bullies.