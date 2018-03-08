 »   »   » Women's Day Special! Katrina, Anushka, Alia, Shilpa, Jacqueline & Sonakshi Walk The Talk On Feminism

When Katrina Was Asked About Giving Up Her Career For A Man!

"Absolutely, if I want to. I will not be forced or coerced into it. If that is what I feel my heart should be at home or raise children, absolutely yes."

Alia Bhatt Stands On Firm Ground

"I absolutely AM a feminist. To deny feminism would be to deny equality for my gender," said the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt.

Anuhska Sharma On A Woman's Personal Choices

"It's just assumed that men need more money. Maybe people think men need to run families and women are being looked after. But maybe one doesn't want to get married, maybe be they do. It doesn't matter. It's irrelevant."

Shilpa Shetty Salutes Women

"I salute all the women who are homemakers and I think that's the most difficult job. There is no day off. Women are not only going out and earning their bread and butter but also looking after the family."

Sonakshi Sinha Stresses On Equality For All

"I'm all for equality. Women are doing great work in every field, and there's a dire need to fill the gender pay gap now."

Sonakshi Sinha Says No To Male Bashing

"But I don't believe in male-bashing in the name of feminism, or even playing up the feminist card to one's convenience."

Amy Jackson Says She's A Feminist

"I'm a feminist - the fact that it is 2017 and we are still having a debate about equality, shows the need for feminism."

Women Should Not Settle For Less Says Amy

"Women should understand their worth and not settle for anything less. It's also vital for every woman to come out and talk to people about the problems they face."

Lisa Haydon Spoke About Feminism & People Lost Their Minds

"I don't like the word feminist. I don't think women trying to be men is feminism. I also don't believe in being outspoken for the sake of it, or just to prove a point. Feminism is just an overused term and people make too much noise about it for no reason."

Lisa Haydon Opened A Can Of Worms On The Feminism Topic

"Women have been given these bodies to produce children, and the spirit and tenderness to take care of people around us. It's fine to be an outspoken and working woman. I don't want to be a man. One day I look forward to making dinner for my husband and children. I don't want to be a career feminist."