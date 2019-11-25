4 Big-fat Bollywood Weddings That Were Expected To Happen In 2019!

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

From the beginning of 2019 to till date, several times rumours flew around tinsel town that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to walk down the aisle. Sometimes, the grapevine used to be about their 'roka' while at times, it was about a full-fledged Hindu wedding.

Sad news - the rumours didn't come true. Good news - the lovebirds are still very much together and in a romantic, happy space.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, it was lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who were expected to start a new phase of life in 2019. However, just like Ranbir-Alia, the duo chose to ditch 2019 for their wedding and might choose the next year for their special day.

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

When Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official on Instagram, buzzmills churned out rumours of their expected wedding like never before. However, Arjun made it quite clear during the interviews that marriage is not on cards anytime soon and whenever he plans to tie the knot with Malaika, he will surely make an announcement.

Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl

If you follow the Instagram handles of these two lovebirds, you would know what we are talking about! From attending Sushmita's family weddings to sharing a great rapport with her daughters - Renee and Alisah, Rohman has been giving us major boyfriend goals!

Considering their proximity and involvement in each other's lives, many fans were expecting them to walk the aisle this year!