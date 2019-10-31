5 Times Shah Rukh Khan, The King Of Wit, Amazed Us With His Terrific Comebacks

When He Took A Potshot At The U.S Immigration Officials

"Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to the U.S. The immigration guys kick the star out of my stardom." For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan has been stopped by the U.S Immigration officers a couple of times. But, looks like 'King Khan' has taken it in the right spirit.

'I Treat All My Heroines Like Children Now'

When SRK was asked whether fatherhood had changed him, he playfully quipped, "Yeah, I treat all my heroines like children now. I pick them up, I cuddle them, I call them baby..."

When SRK Said He & Salman Are Planning On Having A Baby Together

Question: Salman Khan was moved to tears during your stage appearance together at Sensations 2005, when you said kind words about him. Is your relationship going well now?

SRK's answer: Yes, it's going really well. We are planning on having a baby together.

Putting Puns To Best Use

When SRK was asked if he was a bi-sexual, the actor said, "I'm not bi-sexual. I'm tri-sexual. I try everything."

SRK On Kissing Rakhi Sawant

When Karan Johar playfully asked SRK what would he do if Rakhi Sawant claimed that he had forcefully kissed her, the 'Badshah' of Bollywood said, "I will admit it. If I have to kiss her, it would be forcefully!" But, being the gentleman he is, he immediately added, "Just joking. Rakhi is a sweet girl." Well, isn't he a doll?