Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's HOTNESS Is NOT The Basis Of My Marriage; Reveals The REAL Reason

Abhishek On If There's Any Downside To Marrying Aishwarya

While speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra, when Abhishek Bachchan was asked if there's any downside to marrying the most beautiful woman, he said, "None. Because that's not the basis of my relationship."

Abhishek Wins Our Heart With This Statement

While revealing the real reason behind marrying Aishwarya Rai, he said, "It's not about 'Oh! You're hot. Let's get married' (laughs). I married her because I love her for the human being that she is. Not because she's the most successful actress or she's the international face of Indian cinema."

He Further Added..

"It's because at the end of the day, when you come back home and you go to bed, you have to face the reality - what's the person like. These faces that we have come off at night. So, I married her for that person. The foundation of my relationship was none of these (looks)."

Abhishek On Being Called 'It' Couple of The B-town

When asked about the same, Abhishek said, "You let these things get to you because that not what matter. The two of us have always been very real about these things. We've no false illusion of grandeur. We aspire to be good human beings and loving children and being good professionals."

Cut To Present

Abhishek & Aishwarya are happily married to each other for twelve years and their marriage is as strong as rock! They are raising a very cute daughter together, whose name is Aaradhya, while balancing their career at the same time.