When Abhishek Bachchan Supported Aishwarya Rai's EX Salman Khan Over Vivek Oberoi's Press Conference

Here’s What Abhishek Had Said..

When Abhishek Bachchan was asked to share his opinion on Vivek-Salman's controversial episode, he had said, "In the film industry, there is a code of honour whereby all problems are sorted out internally."

Abhishek had clearly hinted that Vivek should not have gone to press and should have rather solved the issue internally!

Kareena Had Supported Salman As Well..

Just like Abhishek, Kareena had also spoken in support of Salman Khan and had said, "If he (Vivek) had a problem with Salman, why could he not solve it instead of going to the press?"

She Had Further Added..

"I have worked briefly with Salman for a film I finally did not do. He was thoroughly gentlemanly with me. My sister Karisma and Salman are very good friends. In fact, she contacted him immediately after this incident."

Suniel Shetty Had Also Thrashed Vivek Oberoi

"I don't know what's happening with Vivek and how he looks at life. Being an actor and a coartiste, he should not have taken the matter to the press.

If he felt Salman had behaved badly, he [Oberoi] should have confronted him [Khan] physically instead of talking about it on television. I thought it was in very bad taste. Everyone believes Vivek has done it for publicity.

Suniel Shetty Had Further Added..

"I know Salman Khan. He is a fantastic human being. He [Salman] says he made a call or two. But he says he wasn't abusive."

Suniel Concluded By Saying That Salman Isn’t An Insecure Actor

"I get irked with some seniors, for example, when they come late on the sets. But I still hero worship them. Where is the question of Salman getting insecure about his career? Filmmakers keep going back to Salman."

Vivek’s Allegations Against Salman

For the uninitiated, Vivek Oberoi had told media that Salman Khan had called him 41 times in one night and asked him to keep away from Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherji and Somy Ali.