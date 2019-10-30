Aishwarya Rai Bachchan B'day Special: 5 Times The Actress Stunned Us With Her Terrific Performances

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

More or less, HDDCS brought Aishwarya to the limelight though she had spent a few years in the industry by then. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya portrayed an intense character of a woman torn between her former lover and her husband, whom she had come to love over time. While she was seen in a chirpy avatar in the first half, the second half saw her give a measured performance. The songs from the film, particularly, Nimbooda and Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje, are a fan-favourite even now. The actress moves with the grace of a swan in the songs.

Taal (1999)

Released in the same year as HDDCS, Taal was yet another blockbuster that cemented Aishwarya's place in the industry and further boosted her international appeal. Directed by Subhash Ghai and co-starring Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna, Taal revolved around Aishwarya, her tumultuous relationship with her lover and how she reunites with him. The music composed by AR Rahman was nothing short of magical.

Devdas (2002)

Devdas came after a few years of a lull when Aishwarya was mostly seen in uninspiring roles. Once again, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the rescue. Co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya was seen as a star-crossed lover in this period saga, based on the 1917 Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. Her face-off with Madhuri Dixit in the song 'Dolare' is relished and viewed over a million times even today.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Once again, Aishwarya returned to the period genre, this time with Hrithik Roshan for company. The film centred on the romance between the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar, played by Hrithik Roshan, and the Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai who becomes his wife, played by Aishwarya Rai. With musical score by AR Rahman, Aishwarya's calm and composed performance in the movie wowed both critics and the audience alike.

Guzaarish (2010)

It wouldn't be wrong to say that it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has given Aishwarya the most author-backed roles in her career. Though a commercial failure, Aishwarya was lauded for her performance in the film, which co-starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The film narrated the story of a paralysed magician-turned-Radio jockey (Roshan) who files a petition in the court seeking permission to end his life. Aishwarya played his caretaker.