HOW COULD THEY? When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Felt BETRAYED At An Award Show Because Of A Big Star

Isn’t That Shocking?

According to Deccan Chronicle, "A couple of years ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was informed she was getting the best actress award for Guzaarish. But her name was changed at the last minute on the insistence of a spiteful leading man."

Needless to mention, Aishwarya was shocked with this kind of politics at an award show.

Sridevi Had Faced Something Similar

About one of these award events, a senior filmmaker revealed, "They were going to give the best actress award to Sridevi for her performance in English Vinglish. In fact, it was mentioned on their website too. At the last minute, they gave it to another actress.

Sridevi and her husband were shocked and decided to boycott all the awards of the season thereafter."

Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra Slams Award Shows

"I am embarrassed and ashamed to see the film fraternity propagating and celebrating gender bias. We have awards functions where this bias is turned into television entertainment," had said Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Paresh Rawal Was Infuriated Too!

He had said, "The popular awards are useless. They are big marketing events with no substance. A glaring omission was my film Oh My God, which didn't get any nominations in the popular awards."

Prasoon Joshi On Award Shows These Days

"They're designed to entertain viewers. Awards functions are like consumer products, and as long as we recognize them for what they are, we will be fine."