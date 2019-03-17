English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    HOW COULD THEY? When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Felt BETRAYED At An Award Show Because Of A Big Star

    By
    |

    Gone are those days, when award shows used to be authentic and real! Nowadays, it's more of a marketing gimmick and star-pleaser. Nowadays, whoever celeb attends the award show, returns with something! But if you think that was not the case a decade ago, we're here to crack the bubble! Did you know how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt betrayed at an award show because of a popular male star?

    Isn’t That Shocking?

    According to Deccan Chronicle, "A couple of years ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was informed she was getting the best actress award for Guzaarish. But her name was changed at the last minute on the insistence of a spiteful leading man."

    Needless to mention, Aishwarya was shocked with this kind of politics at an award show.

    Sridevi Had Faced Something Similar

    About one of these award events, a senior filmmaker revealed, "They were going to give the best actress award to Sridevi for her performance in English Vinglish. In fact, it was mentioned on their website too. At the last minute, they gave it to another actress.

    Sridevi and her husband were shocked and decided to boycott all the awards of the season thereafter."

    Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra Slams Award Shows

    "I am embarrassed and ashamed to see the film fraternity propagating and celebrating gender bias. We have awards functions where this bias is turned into television entertainment," had said Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

    Paresh Rawal Was Infuriated Too!

    He had said, "The popular awards are useless. They are big marketing events with no substance. A glaring omission was my film Oh My God, which didn't get any nominations in the popular awards."

    Prasoon Joshi On Award Shows These Days

    "They're designed to entertain viewers. Awards functions are like consumer products, and as long as we recognize them for what they are, we will be fine."

    Read more about: aishwarya rai bachchan award
    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 0:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue