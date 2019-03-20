Bungalows, Cars & Jewellery: View 6 Most Expensive Things That Aishwarya Rai Owns!
Aishwarya Rai is one of the richest actress in Bollywood and has all the luxuries in life right at her foot step. From owning expensive cars to luxurious villas around the world and tons of jewellery, she's living life queen size and will continue doing so all throughout her life. Though she's not signed any movie as of now, her brand endorsements and red carpet appearances are enough to bring in the moolah. Check out the six most expensive things that Aishwarya Rai owns!
A Plush Apartment In Bandra – 30 Crores
Aishwarya Rai has got the best of all worlds as she purchased a plush and elegant apartment in Bandra and the property is worth a whopping Rs 30 crores. The apartment boasts of five spacious bedrooms and French windows to complete the look.
A Villa In Dubai – 15 Crores
Aishwarya Rai purchased a plush villa in Dubai worth Rs 15 crores. The spacious and sophisticated property is situated at the heart of the city and the value for the villa has nearly tripled already.
Bentley CGT – 3.12 Crores
She owns the car of everyone's dream which is the Bentley CGT. Aishwarya Rai paid a mindblowing Rs 3.12 crores to own it.
Mercedes Benz S500 – Rs 2.35 crore
Aishwarya Rai has a fetish for luxury cars and owns the Mercedes Benz S500. The actress paid Rs 2.35 crores to make it her own.
Audi 8L – 1.12 Crores
Aishwarya Rai has many luxury cars parked in her garage and one among them is the world renowned Audi 8L which costed her Rs 1.12 crores.
Jewellery & Expensive Saree
When Aishwarya Rai got married to the love of her life Abhishek Bachchan, she wore a saree worth Rs 75 lakh and a wedding ring worth Rs 50 lakh.
