Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: These Lesser-known Facts About Him Will Leave You Surprised!

Akshay's Honest Confession

In one of his interviews, the superstar admitted that he would steal watches in Chandni Chowk when he was young, just to get some 'kicks'! Hard to believe, isn't it?

A Humble Beginning

The actor started his career as a waiter and chef in Bangkok and his first salary was just Rs 1,500. From there to becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the country, Akshay is a perfect example of how hard work eventually pays off.

The Only Time Akshay Got Late For Anything

When it comes to punctuality, nobody can beat Akshay Kumar. The actor is an early riser and is known to schedule his interviews as early as 6 am.

But do you folks know that there's a reason behind this! The actor had missed his flight for his first ad shoot. Speaking about it, Akshay revealed, "I would be insane to not thank my stars for missing that flight to Bengaluru (the same day he was signed for the lead role in Deedar; 1992). Though at that time, I was very angry at myself for being late; that day, I vowed to be on time everywhere after that. That was the first and the last time I ever got late for anything."

When The Actor Had A 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Moment In Real Life

Known for his jaw-dropping action stunts, the actor once had a near-death experience when he was shooting with crocodiles for a cola ad.

The actor was to go whitewater rafting, jump down from the raft into the river, dodge the crocs and swim to safety. When he jumped into the water, the crocs were at a safe distance. However, something happened, and one of the reptiles lunged towards him.

The actor reportedly froze a split second but then quickly recovered himself, turned around, grabbed the raft and quickly swung onto it and started rowing away as fast as he could till he reached a place of safety.

A Heart Of Gold

"He was the trouble-starter on our street, and the naughtiest boy in school. We had no help at home when he was a boy. So, he would help me do the dishes, clean the clothes, and keep the house up and running, as we couldn't afford a house-help those days. So behind that cheeky grin of his, he has a heart of gold. He was very naughty, but always nice," his mother Alka once revealed in an interview.