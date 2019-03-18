When Akshay Kumar Cheated On Raveena Tandon: He Expected Me To Take Him Back; I Did That For 3 Years

I Quit In Advance Before Marriage

Talking about her affair with Akshay, she had said, "It was a voluntary decision. I was engaged to somebody I knew. This is what I wanted, to lead a very normal life. I quit in advance before marriage because we did think that when there will be last day of my shoot, we will go ahead and get married.''

I Told Him I Will Not Choose Him Over My Career

''Once I re-started my career, he again said that leave it and we will go ahead with the wedding. But, then I told him that once I chose you over my career, but now I will choose my career over you."

When She Talked About Her Secret Engagement To Akshay

‘'No, there was a very elaborate engagement ceremony. With the pandit doing pooja and everything. His family had flown down from Delhi, my family came from Delhi.''

That Was Mistaken To Be A Wedding

''One of his elders had put a red dupatta on my head, and I think that was mistaken to be a wedding."

I Did Not Mean So Much To Him

"We started off as friends. We got to know each other only when we went together for a few shows in America and Canada. I think loyalty meant a lot to me, but I did not mean so much to him.''

He Expected Me To Take Him Back

''He expected me to forgive and take him back every time. I did that for three years, until it was the last round."

Akshay Proposes To Every Girl

Post the break-up, Raveena gave many explosive interviews. In a sensational interview to a film magazine, Raveena had said, ‘'Akshay proposes to every girl, and the speed at which he is going, he will soon have to address the parents of three-fourth of girls in Mumbai as 'Mom and Dad'.