English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Akshay Kumar Cheated On Raveena Tandon: He Expected Me To Take Him Back; I Did That For 3 Years

    By Rahul
    |

    Raveena Tandon was the most desirable actress of Bollywood in the 90's. Back in the days, her affair with the action star, Akshay Kumar was the talk of the town. The two even got engaged but the relationship ended when Raveena came to know about his affair with her best friend Shilpa Shetty. In a throwback interview to a daily, Raveena had revealed that Akshay wanted her to forgive him and take him back.

    I Quit In Advance Before Marriage

    Talking about her affair with Akshay, she had said, "It was a voluntary decision. I was engaged to somebody I knew. This is what I wanted, to lead a very normal life. I quit in advance before marriage because we did think that when there will be last day of my shoot, we will go ahead and get married.''

    I Told Him I Will Not Choose Him Over My Career

    ''Once I re-started my career, he again said that leave it and we will go ahead with the wedding. But, then I told him that once I chose you over my career, but now I will choose my career over you."

    When She Talked About Her Secret Engagement To Akshay

    ‘'No, there was a very elaborate engagement ceremony. With the pandit doing pooja and everything. His family had flown down from Delhi, my family came from Delhi.''

    That Was Mistaken To Be A Wedding

    ''One of his elders had put a red dupatta on my head, and I think that was mistaken to be a wedding."

    I Did Not Mean So Much To Him

    "We started off as friends. We got to know each other only when we went together for a few shows in America and Canada. I think loyalty meant a lot to me, but I did not mean so much to him.''

    He Expected Me To Take Him Back

    ''He expected me to forgive and take him back every time. I did that for three years, until it was the last round."

    Akshay Proposes To Every Girl

    Post the break-up, Raveena gave many explosive interviews. In a sensational interview to a film magazine, Raveena had said, ‘'Akshay proposes to every girl, and the speed at which he is going, he will soon have to address the parents of three-fourth of girls in Mumbai as 'Mom and Dad'.

    Most Read: Arbaaz Khan Replies To A Troll Who Called Him A 'Khula Saand' For Divorcing Malaika Arora

    Read more about: akshay kumar
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue