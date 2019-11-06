Alia Bhatt Is Too Hot To Handle In These Underwater Photos

Stunning Pictures

The ‘Gully Boy' star has posted a series of photos on Instagram which were taken for the latest issue of Vogue magazine. In the photos, she can be seen wearing gowns and dresses in vibrant shades and striking unbelievable poses under water.

Unbelievable Postures

In all the photos, she makes us wonder how she managed to strike such breathtaking positions.

Outfits

We cannot help but notice the outfits ranging from swimsuits to bright neon gowns and embellished dresses.

Social Media Response

The pictures received nearly two million likes within a few hours of posting. While actor Jacqueline Fernandez called her a 'mermaid', Anusha Dandekar commented, "Incredible." Her fans declared that she is the "prettiest mermaid."