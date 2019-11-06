    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Alia Bhatt Is Too Hot To Handle In These Underwater Photos

      By
      |

      It will only be fair to say that Alia Bhatt has managed to get all the attention of B'town with her recent underwater photoshoot. Even though underwater shoots aren't new, Alia Bhatt's photos are exceptionally breathtaking. Here are a few photos from the shoot that you cannot miss.

      Stunning Pictures

      Stunning Pictures

      The ‘Gully Boy' star has posted a series of photos on Instagram which were taken for the latest issue of Vogue magazine. In the photos, she can be seen wearing gowns and dresses in vibrant shades and striking unbelievable poses under water.

      Unbelievable Postures

      Unbelievable Postures

      In all the photos, she makes us wonder how she managed to strike such breathtaking positions.

      Outfits

      Outfits

      We cannot help but notice the outfits ranging from swimsuits to bright neon gowns and embellished dresses.

      Social Media Response

      Social Media Response

      The pictures received nearly two million likes within a few hours of posting. While actor Jacqueline Fernandez called her a 'mermaid', Anusha Dandekar commented, "Incredible." Her fans declared that she is the "prettiest mermaid."

      Photos courtesy: Vogue India.

      Read more about: alia bhatt
