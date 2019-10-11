Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Guddi Could Have Been Big B-Jaya Bachchan's First Film Together!

Here's Why Big B Was Dropped Out Of 'Guddi'

The megastar recalled in his blog, "I mention ‘Guddi', because I was the hero of the film, (Jaya, as most know was the Heroine, it being her first film) and actually shot for it for almost 10 days. But, during the making of ‘Guddi', ‘Anand' released and became a huge success. It had Rajesh Khanna in the lead, the first actor for whom the term superstar was coined. Nothing ever has been seen since, that comes anywhere near matching the hysteria and fan madness of those years.

The success of ‘Anand' rubbed a bit off on to me as well and Hrishi Da felt that a now known face for ‘Guddi' would be inappropriate for the film. I was dropped from the film and Samit Bhanja, a very fine and accomplished actor of prominence in Bengali cinema was taken opposite Jaya." (sic)

Hrishida's Sweet Gesture For Amitabh Bachchan

He further added, "I remember I was shooting for a South Production of a film called ‘Pyaar Ki Kahani', when Hrishi Da called me and told me of his decision. I was crest fallen. But he explained to me the reason and I understood. He did, however, do something very sweet.

In a sequence of ‘Guddi', he put in a clip of another film I was shooting for those days, ‘Parwana' where I played an obsessed lover with grey shades. ‘See' he said later to me ‘I have not dropped you from the film, you are very much there'!" (sic)

Big B Has Done Maximum Number Of Films With Wife Jaya

"‘Guddi' had brought Jaya and me together and since she was given the first break by Hrishi Da he became in a sense our godfather. When Jaya and I decided to marry, he was the first one that we went to after telling our parents to seek blessings. Him and Abbas Saheb. There is another fact that many may not know. The leading lady that I have done the maximum number of films with, is Jaya. And most of the films have been directed by Hrishi Da," wrote the actor on his blog. (sic)

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Speaks...

In an interview with Filmfare magazine in 1998, when Hrishi Da was asked about dropping Bachchan from 'Guddi', the filmmaker opened up, "What could I do? After shooting for five-six days, his secretary rang up and said he had no more dates. Anand had been released, he'd become a star overnight. So, I said forget about 'Guddi'. I rang up Amitabh in Madras and told him you are out of 'Guddi' but you will be in my next film. The secretary bungled up."

Later, Amitabh came and said he wanted to marry Jaya. I told Jaya, "I am not coming to the marriage from your side. I'll be there from my son's side."

Big B & Jaya First Met On The Sets Of 'Guddi'

It was love at first sight for Jaya. The actress recalled, "I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I fell in love with him very soon." For Big B, cupid struck when they were shooting for 'Ek Nazar'. The couple finally tied the knot on June 3, 1973.

Even Before 'Guddi', Amitabh & Jaya Were Supposed To Star In This Film

The two actors were supposed to share screen space in 'Ek Tha Chander Ek Thi Sudha' in 1969-1970. Unfortunately, the film never saw the daylight. Here's a still of Big B from that shelved film.