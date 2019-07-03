Amitabh Bachchan Felt VERY BAD About Playing Aishwarya Rai's Uncle & Reacted Coldly To Vivek Oberoi

Big B On Playing Aish's Uncle

Speaking of his cameo in the film, Amitabh Bachchan had told Subhash K Jha, "I play a man in charge of an orphanage. I also play Aishwarya's uncle. I felt so bad about it! [laughs]."

Big B Further Added…

"One thing I liked about my role was it gave me chance to interact with kids. After Mr Natwarlal, this is the first time I get to do that. So playing Ms Aishwarya Rai's uncle became bearable!"

Big B Showered Praises On Aishwarya

When asked about his working experience with the then Miss Rai, Big B had said, "Ah, she's exceptionally beautiful. According to me and Jaya, she looks wonderful in KHGN. I feel she needs to do more mature subjects now."

Is Aishwarya One Of His Favourite Co-Stars?

When asked about the same, Amitabh Bachchan said, "All my co-stars are my favourites. You don't have to take me to task because I like Ms Rai. Who doesn't?

I get along with everybody. Those I don't get along with, I do not work with. With her around, there is joy, laughter, fun and a good working atmosphere."

Big B On Working With Vivek Oberoi

While Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for Aishwarya Rai, he refrained from saying much about Vivek Oberoi and said, "He's fine. We were together in Coorg for a 20-day schedule. That was it. My work was over."

Cut To Present

Amitabh Bachchan is one proud father-in-law of Aishwarya Rai. Amitabh and Aishwarya have worked together in many films including Khakee, Sarkaar Raj, Hum Kisise Kam Nahin And Mohabbatein.