Unseen Rare Wedding Photos! Amitabh Bachchan Puts Vermilion On Jaya Bachchan's Forehead

This Picture Is Everything Gold

For the unversed, vermilion is first put on a woman by her husband on the day of her wedding and it is a symbol of matrimony.

'All Love'

Life's memories are made of gentle moments such as this. This candid click of Big B and Jaya Bachchan screams love and how!

Farida Jalal With Jaya Bachchan

Though, Amitabh Bachchan's wedding was a private affair, it was attended by Farida Jalal, who used to share a very warm equation with Jaya and Big B.

Candid Yet Beautiful

A candid click of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan engrossed in a conversation post performing all the wedding rituals.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.