Unseen Rare Wedding Photos! Amitabh Bachchan Puts Vermilion On Jaya Bachchan's Forehead
Today (June 3, 2019), Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary and to make this day, extra special, we have brought to you a few unseen and rare pictures from their wedding gallery. In one of the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen putting vermilion on Jaya Bachchan's forehead. Have a look..
This Picture Is Everything Gold
For the unversed, vermilion is first put on a woman by her husband on the day of her wedding and it is a symbol of matrimony.
'All Love'
Life's memories are made of gentle moments such as this. This candid click of Big B and Jaya Bachchan screams love and how!
Farida Jalal With Jaya Bachchan
Though, Amitabh Bachchan's wedding was a private affair, it was attended by Farida Jalal, who used to share a very warm equation with Jaya and Big B.
Candid Yet Beautiful
A candid click of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan engrossed in a conversation post performing all the wedding rituals.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.
Karan Johar BLAMES This Person For Kalank FAILURE!