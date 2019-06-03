English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Unseen Rare Wedding Photos! Amitabh Bachchan Puts Vermilion On Jaya Bachchan's Forehead

    By
    |

    Today (June 3, 2019), Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary and to make this day, extra special, we have brought to you a few unseen and rare pictures from their wedding gallery. In one of the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen putting vermilion on Jaya Bachchan's forehead. Have a look..

    This Picture Is Everything Gold

    For the unversed, vermilion is first put on a woman by her husband on the day of her wedding and it is a symbol of matrimony.

    'All Love'

    Life's memories are made of gentle moments such as this. This candid click of Big B and Jaya Bachchan screams love and how!

    Farida Jalal With Jaya Bachchan

    Though, Amitabh Bachchan's wedding was a private affair, it was attended by Farida Jalal, who used to share a very warm equation with Jaya and Big B.

    Candid Yet Beautiful

    A candid click of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan engrossed in a conversation post performing all the wedding rituals.

    On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.

    Karan Johar BLAMES This Person For Kalank FAILURE!

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue