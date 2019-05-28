English
    The fact That Amitabh Bachchan Was A MARRIED MAN Didn't Make Any Difference: Rekha On Her Affair

    By Neha
    |

    Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan had a rock-solid affair in the 70's but Amitabh never accepted the same. However, Rekha was very vocal about their relationship. The veteran actress had openly accepted her feeling for Amitabh on a chat show hosted by her close friend Simi Grewal in 2004. Talking about Big B, Rekha had said, "I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him (Amitabh). So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I'm not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more - I feel that for that person. Bottomline.''

    His Marriage Does Not Make Any Difference

    "The fact that he was a married man doesn't make any kind of a difference. A rose is a rose is a rose. A human being is interesting, period.''

    I Am Not Here To Break His Home

    ''I want to have the honour of being associated with this person so what is stopping me? I'm not here to 'break' his home so to speak. I'm here to be one of the lesser mortals who can just have a whiff of him and feel happy.''

    Amitabh Is Very Sweet

    "I see him lots at functions. He's a very sweet human being and his memory is very sharp. That one Namaste says it all.''

    Asking Rekha About Amitabh Was Easy

    Later, Simi had told Indian Express in an interview that Rekha answered all the question asked about her closeness with Amitabh, "It was easy asking her the question about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalitha if she was ever loved MGR, asking Rekha about Amitabh was much easier. A lot of people ask me how I got her to open up. I didn't know if I did anything special. I don't want to analyse it. I just chatted as good friends. Rekha and I go back a long way.''

    Why Rekha & Amitabh Didn't Work Together After Silsila

    She also revealed the reason why Amitabh and Rekha never worked together after 1981's Silsila. "After all that controversy, I don't think it was an easy thing to happen.''

    So Much Hungama Happened

    ''He is a married man with children and grand children. So much hungama happened that we couldn't expect that to happen again but I do agree they make a lovely pair onscreen.''

    amitabh bachchan rekha
    Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
