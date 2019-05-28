The fact That Amitabh Bachchan Was A MARRIED MAN Didn't Make Any Difference: Rekha On Her Affair

His Marriage Does Not Make Any Difference

"The fact that he was a married man doesn't make any kind of a difference. A rose is a rose is a rose. A human being is interesting, period.''

I Am Not Here To Break His Home

''I want to have the honour of being associated with this person so what is stopping me? I'm not here to 'break' his home so to speak. I'm here to be one of the lesser mortals who can just have a whiff of him and feel happy.''

Amitabh Is Very Sweet

"I see him lots at functions. He's a very sweet human being and his memory is very sharp. That one Namaste says it all.''

Asking Rekha About Amitabh Was Easy

Later, Simi had told Indian Express in an interview that Rekha answered all the question asked about her closeness with Amitabh, "It was easy asking her the question about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalitha if she was ever loved MGR, asking Rekha about Amitabh was much easier. A lot of people ask me how I got her to open up. I didn't know if I did anything special. I don't want to analyse it. I just chatted as good friends. Rekha and I go back a long way.''

Why Rekha & Amitabh Didn't Work Together After Silsila

She also revealed the reason why Amitabh and Rekha never worked together after 1981's Silsila. "After all that controversy, I don't think it was an easy thing to happen.''

So Much Hungama Happened

''He is a married man with children and grand children. So much hungama happened that we couldn't expect that to happen again but I do agree they make a lovely pair onscreen.''