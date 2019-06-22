Amrish Puri's 87th Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Fine Actor With These Rare Pictures

His deep baritone was enough to send a shiver down your spine every time he played villain on the big screen. We are speaking about Amrish Puri who would have turned 87 today, had he been alive! Not just in negative roles, the actor even left a mark as a loving 'bua'ji on the big screen.

Amrish Puri's elder brothers Madan and Chaman Puri were already established actors playing villainous roles in Indian cinema. After failing his first screen test, Amrish found a job with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry Of Labour and Employment. At the same time, he even dabbled with theatre. Soon, he became a well-known stage actor and even bagged Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1979.

At the age of 40, he joined films and then, there was no looking back for him. In his career, the actor went on to play iconic characters like Mogambo (Mr India), Bhujang (Tridev), Balwant Rai (Ghayal) amongst others.

On Amrish Puri's 87th birth anniversary, we bring you some of the lesser-seen pictures which depict a different side of the late actor.

How Cute! While we are all used to seeing him as a dreaded villain, here's the cuter side of Amrish Puri. Have You Seen This Yet? Here's a sneak-peek into the stylish side of Amrish Puri where he looks suave in white. A Starry Frame Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Dharmendra, Amrish Puri and others caught in a frame. Now, that's what we call 'star power'. Power Play We bet you stop looking at this picture. Doesn't it have 'power' written all over it? Behind-The-Scenes Amrish Puri is all smiles in this picture from the sets of 'Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom'. On The Stage Don't miss this unseen picture of Amrish Puri from his theatre years. Can You Spot Amrish Puri In This Picture? This picture is from the mahurat of one of the shelved films called Bajrangi which was supposed to star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Divya Bharat.

