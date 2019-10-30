Ananya Pandey Birthday: Mom Bhavana Pandey Shares Adorable Childhood Pictures

‘Little Girl To All Grown Up'

She shared this adorable picture in which infant Ananya looks like a cute little munchkin. She captioned the photo, "From my little Baby Girl to all grown up tomorrow !!! Love you my pudding."

Proud Momma

This photo, in which toddler Ananya looks adorable and mischievous, will give us some real mom-daughter goals. She captioned it, "Love you and so proud of you my little girl !! Keep Shining brighter and brighter !!"

Bollywood Star

Bhavana shared yet another photo of her little girl, who is all grown up now. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday !!! Keep smiling and Keep Shining ! Love you ! Wishing you the bestest day and year yet !!!"

Happy Family

On the occasion of Diwali, Bhavana shared a photo, in which the Pandey family can be seen in all smiles. She captioned it, "Talk about a colourful Diwali (and a colourful family)."

On The Work Front For Ananya

On the work front, Ananya Pandey is busy with the shoot of ‘Khaali Peeli'. She is sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Pati, Patni, Aur Woh'.