    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ananya Pandey Birthday: Mom Bhavana Pandey Shares Adorable Childhood Pictures

      By
      |

      Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned 21 today and her designer mother Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram and shared some unseen childhood pictures of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor.

      ‘Little Girl To All Grown Up'

      ‘Little Girl To All Grown Up'

      She shared this adorable picture in which infant Ananya looks like a cute little munchkin. She captioned the photo, "From my little Baby Girl to all grown up tomorrow !!! Love you my pudding."

      Proud Momma

      Proud Momma

      This photo, in which toddler Ananya looks adorable and mischievous, will give us some real mom-daughter goals. She captioned it, "Love you and so proud of you my little girl !! Keep Shining brighter and brighter !!"

      Bollywood Star

      Bollywood Star

      Bhavana shared yet another photo of her little girl, who is all grown up now. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday !!! Keep smiling and Keep Shining ! Love you ! Wishing you the bestest day and year yet !!!"

      Happy Family

      Happy Family

      On the occasion of Diwali, Bhavana shared a photo, in which the Pandey family can be seen in all smiles. She captioned it, "Talk about a colourful Diwali (and a colourful family)."

      On The Work Front For Ananya

      On The Work Front For Ananya

      On the work front, Ananya Pandey is busy with the shoot of ‘Khaali Peeli'. She is sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Pati, Patni, Aur Woh'.

      Read more about: ananya pandey bhavana pandey
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue