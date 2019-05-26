CATFIGHT DIARY! When Anushka Sharma SLAMMED Deepika Padukone & Said 'Stop Throwing Garbage At Me'

Anushka Took A Dig At Deepika’s Choice Of Films

"There is no comparison between Deepika and me. Nothing links us. We do different kind of films. In fact she has done more films. I've been choosy. I have not picked up just about any role that came my way," had said Anushka.

Anushka On Snatching Brand Endorsements From Deepika

Speaking of the same, Anushka had said, "I don't need to do that. I have enough brands. And each one of them has renewed the contract, some of them for the third time. I don't think that's happening with other heroines. I must be doing something right."

Anushka Had Slammed Deepika For Flashing A ‘Rate Card’

"What I offer, only I can. What others do, probably I cannot. I am working back to back with four top-notch directors," she tells us.

Anushka also took a sharp dig at Deepika saying that she doesn't need to ‘flash a rate card' to crack brand deals. "Today I command a premium. I have earned it. And I don't need to slash my prices.

The best brands and filmmakers work with me happily and pay what I demand. But these are things that you don't flaunt."

Anushka: I Am Not A Bitchy Girl

"Flashing yourself as an imaginary first choice when you're not even in the running is so tacky. There is no dignity in this and I don't need to resort to such tactics."

"The other day, someone said I wasn't Anurag Kashyap's first choice for Bombay Velvet and he had to clarify on Twitter. Why do such things in the first place?"

"Look at the guys (heroes, she means), they don't indulge in such things. And that's why I find it easier to be friends with them. I am not a bitchy girl."

Did Anushka Hint That Deepika Tried To Pull Her Down?

"A friend of Deepika had called up to say that she is doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani and not Anushka. My ‘friends' don't call, do they? I am Kashyap's and Hirani's choice. She is Ayan's and whosoever's. I never pull anybody down. That makes me nice, right?"

Anushka: Stop Throwing Garbage At Me

"Stop throwing garbage at me since I don't throw garbage at you. Wecall ourselves cool but we are actually not," said Anushka to her peers, indirectly hinting at Deepika too.

When asked whether this was a message for her competitors, she simply nodded ‘yes' and said, "I'm not saying I'm better or worse than X. I am in a damn good position myself. Nobody can take it away from me by deriding me."

Cut To Present

Anushka & Deepika have reconciled and both of them are successful and happy in their own zones.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak. Whereas, Anushka was last seen in Zero and she hasn't confirmed her next project yet.