Aryan Khan Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan Had Opened Up About His Son

Will He Follow In His Father's Footsteps?

Talking about his children's career plans, Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed that he would always be supportive irrespective of what they choose. In an interview, 'King Khan' revealed that Aryan aspires to become a filmmaker and a writer.

Aryan's Wish

While interacting with fans at St Andrew's Auditorium on his birthday, Shah Rukh had said that Aryan wants him to do a good character in a commercial film. He had said, "When they (Aryan and Suhana) were growing up, they saw Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but AbRam should get a good character in commercial film that after watching it, he would feel that his father is a big star. Aryan said that in the next three-four years I should make such a great film that AbRam knows why so many people love me. I will work very hard to make sure I can have some new characters."

No Comparison

Talking to NDTV, the ‘Badshah' of Bollywood had said that Aryan does not want to become an actor. He was quoted as saying, "He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act.' His issue was - which is think is practical and honest - he said, 'Every time I'll be compared to you... and I don't want to be in that position."

On The Work Front

On the work front, Aryan made an entry to the world of entrainment recently after he dubbed for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film 'The Lion King'. While Aryan voiced for Simba's character, SRK had dubbed for Mufasa.