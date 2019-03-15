Awkward Pictures Of Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai & Others Snapped At The Wrong Time

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's picture was snapped at the wrong time during a press conference as she was speaking and it ended up being the butt of all jokes on Twitter a few years ago.

Shilpa Shetty

It looks like Shilpa Shetty is upset that she didn't receive the face masks the children are wearing in the background. Just one wrongly timed picture can change the whole narrative, folks!

Hrithik Roshan

Has a fly entered Hrithik Roshan's car and is refusing to leave? We feel your plight, Hrithik! It happens to all of us. Sad!

Aishwarya Rai

We haven't seen Aishwarya Rai this much excited for anything, folks! We wonder what or who made her this much happy during an event!

Kajol

The face a child does when mommy doesn't give ice cream is replicated exactly by Kajol here. Isn't it, folks?

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looks like an angry young woman for some reason and we hope she gets what she wants before turning into Hulk at the event. However, the pictures are all as funny as it gets!