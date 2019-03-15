English
    Awkward Pictures Of Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai & Others Snapped At The Wrong Time

    Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and all the other Bollywood actresses out there are angels sent from heaven as they look gorgeous every single day. However, the pictures we see comes straight from the paparazzi and only the best ones are uploaded and shared. There are several instances where the pictures were snapped at the wrong time and they all look funny as hell. Just a blink of an eye or a lip moment captured at the wrong time makes the picture look completely different. Check out the funny pictures of B-town actors snapped at the wrong time below...

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone's picture was snapped at the wrong time during a press conference as she was speaking and it ended up being the butt of all jokes on Twitter a few years ago.

    Shilpa Shetty

    It looks like Shilpa Shetty is upset that she didn't receive the face masks the children are wearing in the background. Just one wrongly timed picture can change the whole narrative, folks!

    Hrithik Roshan

    Has a fly entered Hrithik Roshan's car and is refusing to leave? We feel your plight, Hrithik! It happens to all of us. Sad!

    Aishwarya Rai

    We haven't seen Aishwarya Rai this much excited for anything, folks! We wonder what or who made her this much happy during an event!

    Kajol

    The face a child does when mommy doesn't give ice cream is replicated exactly by Kajol here. Isn't it, folks?

    Parineeti Chopra

    Parineeti Chopra looks like an angry young woman for some reason and we hope she gets what she wants before turning into Hulk at the event. However, the pictures are all as funny as it gets!

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 0:51 [IST]
