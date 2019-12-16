Best Actor Of 2019: Vicky, Ayushmann, Ranveer, Shahid Or Hrithik - Who Left You Spellbound?

Vicky Kaushal

One could feel the adrenaline rush every time Vicky Kaushal asked 'How's The Josh' to his battalion of soldiers in Aditya Dhar's directorial debut 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The actor pulled off a terrific performance as a man in uniform.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's touching performance as a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' made everyone say, 'Bhai, tere jaisa koi hardich nahi hai'.

Ayushmann Khurrana

With back-to-back solid hits in the form of 'Article 15', 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala', the Delhi lad turned every film of his to gold at the box office. His unconventional selection of scripts made many call him as the new age Amol Palekar of Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan

Who would have thought that the Greek God of Bollywood could pull off a no-frills role in a film like Super 30 so flawlessly? But, the superstar silenced all naysayers and churned out an earnest act, winning hearts all over. Months later, the actor slipped into the shoes of an agent gone rogue in Siddharth Anand's 'War' and left the audience gasping for breath with his hotness quotient.

Shahid Kapoor

Keeping aside all the controversies around 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor's performance as an alcoholic, heartbroken surgeon in the film made everyone root for him despite his flawed character. The actor delivered every emotion - love, anger and passion with cinematic brilliance.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan too has had an amazing run at the box office with 'Luka Chhupi' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. His fresh looks and boyish charm make him a favourite with the young crowd.