      Best Actress Of 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan Or Bhumi Pednekar?

      By Lekhaka
      |

      2019 witnessed some of the most power-packed performances from our B-town actresses. Even though the Hindi film industry is often touted to be male-dominated, things are changing - not rapidly but slowly. Audiences are letting female-centric films bloom and actresses are getting more meaty roles rather than being just a prop. As we inch towards the end of 2019, FilmiBeat brings you a list of best actresses of 2019. Have a dekko below...

      Alia Bhatt

      Alia Bhatt

      From acing the dialogue ‘Mere boyfriend se gullu gullu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko' to propagating a message that no one should give up on their dreams, Alia won many hearts with her fabulous performance in Gully Boy.

      Katrina Kaif

      Katrina Kaif

      It's generally impossible for any actress to shine in a Salman Khan film as he takes centre-stage and all the limelight! However, Bharat was a rare case. Katrina not only shone in the film but also earned millions of praises for her earnest act as Kumud Raina.

      Kangana Ranaut

      Kangana Ranaut

      Be it Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi or Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut proved to all her haters that she's here to stay and that too for a long time. Both her films were from an entirely different genre but Kangana didn't leave any stone unturned to shine on the silver screen!

      Taapsee Pannu

      Taapsee Pannu

      Just like Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee was seen in more than one film this year - Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. We truly believe that she brought justice to each of her character in all the three above-mentioned films. Among all three, Badla takes the crown as Taapsee gave a top-notch performance!

      Bhumi Pednekar

      Bhumi Pednekar

      Within a very few years of her debut, Bhumi Pednekar carved a niche for herself. Audiences loved her as Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh. Though the film failed to create an uproar at the box office, both Bhumi and Taapsee earned praises for their work.

      Soon, after the release of Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi delivered a hit - Bala, in which she played a dark-skinned girl and how she went ahead to accept herself as she is!

      Priyanka Chopra

      Priyanka Chopra

      Priyanka Chopra returned to the silver screen with 'The Sky Is Pink' after a good three years and left fans in awe of her acting chops! She's one of the best actresses of B-town and her act in the film was highly praised by movie-goers. Sadly, the film couldn't perform well at the box office but brought back PeeCee in the game.

      Vidya Balan

      Vidya Balan

      Even though Mission Mangal was a multi-starrer, Vidya Balan made sure to shine throughout the film and how! We loved Vidya's presence in the film and her mature act as Project Director, Tara Shinde.

      Are we missing anyone? Do let us know in the comment section below.

