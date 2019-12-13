Best Of 2019: These Five Bollywood Debuts Had Us All Impressed

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina, who's well-known for playing Lord Shiva on the small screen in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, made his Bollywood debut with Aditya Dhar's directorial, Uri: The Surgical Strike and had us swooning. The man not only looked divinely handsome on screen but also managed to shine perfectly even with the limited screen space.

P.S. We all got teary-eyed to see Mohit Raina, who played a Special Forces commando, die in the first half of the film.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur couldn't have chosen the right film for her debut than Super 30. The film not only gave Mrunal a nation-wide recognition but also brought the actress, a myriad of praises.

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen, who's already a star in the South film industry, made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal and we absolutely loved her performance in the film. Even though the movie majorly belonged to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, Nitya made sure to shine on the silver screen whenever the camera panned towards her.

Ananya Panday/Tara Sutaria

Even though Student of the Year 2 didn't have much to offer for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's acting chops, the newbies grabbed many eyeballs for their dashing looks. Within a few months of their debuts, both Tara and Ananya returned to the silver screen, where they proved that they are much more than just gorgeous faces!

Tara delivered a hit - Marjaavaan whereas Ananya wooed everyone in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is still going strong at the box office.

Abhimanyu Dassani

Bhagyashree's son, Abhimanyu Dassani made a wonderful offbeat debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - a film which also casted Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi. Even though the movie failed to be a hit at the box office, critics praised Abhimanyu and wished to see more of him.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Bollywood also saw the debuts of Sharmin Sehgal, Meezaan Jaffery, Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbaal and Karan Deol. However, they failed to leave an impression!