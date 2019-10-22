    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Diwali 2019: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon & Others Have Special Plans In Store!

      By
      |

      With Diwali just around the corner, our Bollywood folks are already in a celebratory mood. Last week, producer Anand Pandit threw a Diwali bash which was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Emraan Hashmi and others. Yesterday, Manish Malhotra too hosted a party for his close buddies from the industry.

      Keeping the annual festival tradition, our Bollywood celebrities have some special plans in store to celebrate the festival of lights with their near and dear ones. While it's star-studded parties for some, others want to keep it a family affair. Find out how our B-town brigade plans to celebrate Diwali this year.

      Salman Khan

      Salman Khan

      As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her hubby Aayush Sharma will throw a star-studded Diwali party on October 27. Along with Salman and his extended Khan-daan, several popular faces from the film industry are expected to make an entry at the bash.

      Amitabh Bachchan

      Amitabh Bachchan

      A source told the tabloid that the Bachchans will kick off their Diwali celebrations after Laxmi Puja at their Juhu residence on October 27. B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others feature on the guest list.

      Anil Kapoor

      Anil Kapoor

      The 'jhakaas' actor will host a house party on Sunday (October 27) and we are sure, it will be a starry affair.

      Kriti Sanon

      Kriti Sanon

      Elaborating on her plans for Diwali this year, the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress told The Times of India, "This year my parents and sister (Nupur) will be here for Diwali. So I will be celebrating the festival of lights with my family members and close friends. My parents will also get sweets and goodies from home."

      Shilpa Shetty

      Shilpa Shetty

      The stunning actress too is expected to host a star-studded party at her household. However, the date of the celebrations is yet to be decided.

      Jeetendra

      Jeetendra

      There are strong whispers that the Kapoors wouldn't be hosting one of their famous Diwali parties this year as the renovations are still underway at their Juhu bungalow.

      Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Shilpa Shetty, Nushrat Bharucha, & Others Soak In Festive Spirit!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue