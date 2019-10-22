Diwali 2019: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon & Others Have Special Plans In Store!

Salman Khan

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her hubby Aayush Sharma will throw a star-studded Diwali party on October 27. Along with Salman and his extended Khan-daan, several popular faces from the film industry are expected to make an entry at the bash.

Amitabh Bachchan

A source told the tabloid that the Bachchans will kick off their Diwali celebrations after Laxmi Puja at their Juhu residence on October 27. B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others feature on the guest list.

Anil Kapoor

The 'jhakaas' actor will host a house party on Sunday (October 27) and we are sure, it will be a starry affair.

Kriti Sanon

Elaborating on her plans for Diwali this year, the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress told The Times of India, "This year my parents and sister (Nupur) will be here for Diwali. So I will be celebrating the festival of lights with my family members and close friends. My parents will also get sweets and goodies from home."

Shilpa Shetty

The stunning actress too is expected to host a star-studded party at her household. However, the date of the celebrations is yet to be decided.

Jeetendra

There are strong whispers that the Kapoors wouldn't be hosting one of their famous Diwali parties this year as the renovations are still underway at their Juhu bungalow.