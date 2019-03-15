5 Most Ridiculously Expensive Things That Shahrukh Khan Owns!

English
    The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan lives life King size and everything he owns is worth lakhs and crores of rupees. From expensive watches to luxurious cars and villas all across the world, he's been there and done that. However, despite being so rich and famous, Shahrukh Khan has his foot firmly on the ground and no wonder people love and adore him so much. His simplicity is what his fans like the most. Check out the most expensive and luxurious things that Shahrukh Khan owns, below!

    A House In London Worth Rs 172 Crores

    Shahrukh Khan purchased a villa in London, UK in 2009 and paid a whopping Rs 172 crores. The villa is located in Park Lane and several Hollywood film stars and business tycoons own properties there.

    A Villa At The Palm Jumeirah In Dubai - 100 Crores

    Shahrukh Khan purchased a villa at the prestigious Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and paid a mindboggling Rs 100 crores. He makes sure he spends time at the villa whenever he's free and relaxes himself away from the constant pressure of the media.

    Bugatti Veyron - 14 Crores

    Shahrukh Khan has the most expensive cars in his garage and the costliest of them all is his Bugatti Veyron. The luxurious car is worth Rs 14 crores in the Indian market.

    Rolls Royce Coupe - 4.1 Crores

    Among his fleet of luxurious cars, Shahrukh Khan also has a Rolls Royce Coupe worth Rs 4.1 crores.

    A Sophisticated & Luxurious Van Of His Own - 3.8 Crores

    If buying luxurious cars were not enough, Shahrukh Khan also owns a custom made sophisticated van of his own and it costed close to Rs 3.8 crores to be built. That's absolutely crazy yet amazing, right? Only Shahrukh Khan can do something like this, folks!

