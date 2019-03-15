5 Most Ridiculously Expensive Things That Shahrukh Khan Owns!

A House In London Worth Rs 172 Crores

Shahrukh Khan purchased a villa in London, UK in 2009 and paid a whopping Rs 172 crores. The villa is located in Park Lane and several Hollywood film stars and business tycoons own properties there.

A Villa At The Palm Jumeirah In Dubai - 100 Crores

Shahrukh Khan purchased a villa at the prestigious Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and paid a mindboggling Rs 100 crores. He makes sure he spends time at the villa whenever he's free and relaxes himself away from the constant pressure of the media.

Bugatti Veyron - 14 Crores

Shahrukh Khan has the most expensive cars in his garage and the costliest of them all is his Bugatti Veyron. The luxurious car is worth Rs 14 crores in the Indian market.

Rolls Royce Coupe - 4.1 Crores

Among his fleet of luxurious cars, Shahrukh Khan also has a Rolls Royce Coupe worth Rs 4.1 crores.

A Sophisticated & Luxurious Van Of His Own - 3.8 Crores

If buying luxurious cars were not enough, Shahrukh Khan also owns a custom made sophisticated van of his own and it costed close to Rs 3.8 crores to be built. That's absolutely crazy yet amazing, right? Only Shahrukh Khan can do something like this, folks!