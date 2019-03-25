English
    Farooq Sheikh's 71st Birth Anniversary: 5 Most Memorable Performances Of The Late Actor!

    By
    |

    Despite his charming personality and razor-sharp acting skills, Farooq Sheikh never found himself in the league of what could be termed as the 'mainstream Bollywood hero'. Nevertheless, there was something very endearing about the actor which instantly connected with the audience.

    Born in March 25, 1948, Farooq was born into a zamindar family and was the eldest son of his lawyer father Mustafa Sheikh. He took up law initially, but it was the profession of actiing which caught his interest the most. After dabbling with theatres where he worked with well-known directors like Sagar Sarhadi, he bagged his first film when he was the final year of his law school.

    Over a period of time, Farooq became a known name in the new wave of Hindi art cinema. On his 71st birth anniversary today, we bring you 5 of his most memorable performances.

    Garam Hawa

    Farooq Sheikh's debut film was India's official entry to the Academy Award's Best Foreign Film category. Based on an unpublished story by Ismat Chughtai, the actor made a powerful entry in the film industry with this film.

    Noorie

    Along with hit music and great success at the box office, Farooq Shaikh as the leading man Yusuf too left a lasting impression.

    Umrao Jaan

    While Umrao Jaan is synonymous with Rekha's name, Farooq Shaikh also impressed one and all with his portrayal of Nawab Sultan.

    Bazaar

    Sagar Sarhadi's Bazaar revolved around the issue of bride buying in India, through the tragedy of a young girl being sold by needy parents to affluent expartraite Indians in the Gulf. Farooq Sheikh once again wooed the audience with his impressive acting chops.

    Chashme Buddoor

    Over the years, Sai Paranjype's Chashme Buddoor has developed a cult status of sorts. Who can forget Farooq Shaikh, Ravi Baswani and Rakesh Bedi's light-hearted camaraderie in this film?

