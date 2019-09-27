B'day Special: Take Flirting Tips From Ranbir Kapoor Aka Bunny If 'Ishq' Ain't Good For Your Health

Ranbir Kapoor, the dark horse of Bollywood, is known for his flamboyance. Quiet, humble, controlled and a man of few words, Ranbir is totally a different person in real life vis-a-vis his on-screen avatars. He is one of the few actors, whose personal life never overshadows his work, thanks to his terrific acting chops! Ranbir Kapoor might make waves in the industry with his number of flings and affairs, but every time, his movie inches towards the theatres, people bombard the actor with praises for his brilliant work, irrespective of the film's business.

Today (September 28, 2019), on his 37th birthday, let us give you some flirting tips via Bunny aka Ranbir Kapoor's dialogues if 'Ishq' is harmful to your health. They might sound cheesy and clichéd, but hey, we can totally assure it will make your partner BLUSH!

This dialogue of Ranbir Kapoor's from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had every girl in the theatre swooning over the actor and we don't think lasses would mind if their guy surprises them while mouthing this dialogue!

Nothing is more beautiful than a genuine smile. If you can't help but lose your heart every time you see your crush smiling, you should surely mouth this dialogue. This one is a sure-shot charmer and we bet it will do wonders!

Not every fling is meant to turn into love, commitment or marriage. And if you find yourself in the same spot and just want to be a healthy flirt, this dialogue might rescue you from landing yourself in a predicament with high expectations from your crush.

Healthy flirting is all good until it blooms into true love. But Bunny has got your back. Don't forget, even Bunny fell in love with Naina even though he hadn't thought it would happen in his wildest dreams. And if you find yourself in the same shoes of Bunny, only this dialogue of Ranbir's makes sense!

In the last one decade, Ranbir Kapoor has played many complexed and 'hatke' characters but we can't imagine any other actor playing 'Bunny' better than Ranbir! We truly hope that Ranbir continues to give us such memorable characters.

Happy Birthday, Rockstar!

P.S. We hope every time you face failure in your career, just recall your own dialogue - "Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, aur girna bhi chahta hoon... Bas rukna nahi chahta."