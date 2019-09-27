English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    B'day Special: Take Flirting Tips From Ranbir Kapoor Aka Bunny If 'Ishq' Ain't Good For Your Health

    By
    |

    Ranbir Kapoor, the dark horse of Bollywood, is known for his flamboyance. Quiet, humble, controlled and a man of few words, Ranbir is totally a different person in real life vis-a-vis his on-screen avatars. He is one of the few actors, whose personal life never overshadows his work, thanks to his terrific acting chops! Ranbir Kapoor might make waves in the industry with his number of flings and affairs, but every time, his movie inches towards the theatres, people bombard the actor with praises for his brilliant work, irrespective of the film's business.

    Today (September 28, 2019), on his 37th birthday, let us give you some flirting tips via Bunny aka Ranbir Kapoor's dialogues if 'Ishq' is harmful to your health. They might sound cheesy and clichéd, but hey, we can totally assure it will make your partner BLUSH!

    flirting-tips-from-ranbir-kapoor-aka-bunny-birthday-special

    This dialogue of Ranbir Kapoor's from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had every girl in the theatre swooning over the actor and we don't think lasses would mind if their guy surprises them while mouthing this dialogue!

    flirting-tips-from-ranbir-kapoor-aka-bunny-birthday-special

    Nothing is more beautiful than a genuine smile. If you can't help but lose your heart every time you see your crush smiling, you should surely mouth this dialogue. This one is a sure-shot charmer and we bet it will do wonders!

    flirting-tips-from-ranbir-kapoor-aka-bunny-birthday-special

    Not every fling is meant to turn into love, commitment or marriage. And if you find yourself in the same spot and just want to be a healthy flirt, this dialogue might rescue you from landing yourself in a predicament with high expectations from your crush.

    flirting-tips-from-ranbir-kapoor-aka-bunny-birthday-special

    Healthy flirting is all good until it blooms into true love. But Bunny has got your back. Don't forget, even Bunny fell in love with Naina even though he hadn't thought it would happen in his wildest dreams. And if you find yourself in the same shoes of Bunny, only this dialogue of Ranbir's makes sense!

    In the last one decade, Ranbir Kapoor has played many complexed and 'hatke' characters but we can't imagine any other actor playing 'Bunny' better than Ranbir! We truly hope that Ranbir continues to give us such memorable characters.

    Happy Birthday, Rockstar!

    P.S. We hope every time you face failure in your career, just recall your own dialogue - "Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, aur girna bhi chahta hoon... Bas rukna nahi chahta."

    More RANBIR KAPOOR News

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor birthday
    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 0:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue