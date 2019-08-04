Friendship Day Special: When Bollywood Nailed The Definition Of Friendship With These Dialogues!

'A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.' There couldn't be any better definition for this bond other than this famous quote by Elbert Hubbard. Like they said, 'har ek friend zaroori hota hai', it's comforting to have someone by our side through all the heartbreaks, failures and the ups and downs of life. Afterall, friends are the family that we choose.

Not just in real life, this special bond has also been celebrated on the celluloid since the time cinema came into existence. Over the years, we have had iconic Bollywood BFF pairs like Jai-Veeru, Rahul-Anjali, Munna-Circuit give us some major friendship goals.

On Friendship Day today, we bring you few dialogues from Bollywood which perfectly captures the essence of this relationship.