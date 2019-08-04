English
    Friendship Day Special: When Bollywood Nailed The Definition Of Friendship With These Dialogues!

    'A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.' There couldn't be any better definition for this bond other than this famous quote by Elbert Hubbard. Like they said, 'har ek friend zaroori hota hai', it's comforting to have someone by our side through all the heartbreaks, failures and the ups and downs of life. Afterall, friends are the family that we choose.

    Not just in real life, this special bond has also been celebrated on the celluloid since the time cinema came into existence. Over the years, we have had iconic Bollywood BFF pairs like Jai-Veeru, Rahul-Anjali, Munna-Circuit give us some major friendship goals.

    On Friendship Day today, we bring you few dialogues from Bollywood which perfectly captures the essence of this relationship.

    Maine Pyaar Kiya

    'Dosti ka ek oosul hai madam, no sorry no thank you.'

    Dil Chahta Hai

    'Ya toh dosti gehri hai, ya yeh photo 3D hai.'

    Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

    'Pyaar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai.'

    Andaaz Apna Apna

    'Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge. Isse dosti badhti hai.'

    3 Idiots

    'Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai, lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyaada dukh hota hai.'

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

    'Agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta. Kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin. Simple, pyar dosti hai.'

    Heropanti

    'Jo dost kaminey nahi hote, woh kaminey dost nahi hote.'

    Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

    'Cigarette aur dost- dono filtered hone chahiye.'

