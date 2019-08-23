English
    Ganesh Chaturthi Special: These Bollywood Songs Will Make You Go 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

    Mumbai is known for two reasons- the delectable 'vada pav' and the festival of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' when joy runs in abundance in every street and there is excitement in the air to welcome the Elephant God. Not just in this city of islands, the festival is celebrated throughout Maharashtra with great amount of gusto.

    It's ten days of happiness, celebrations and yes, not to forget the yummy 'modaks' as 'naivedhyas' to Lord Ganesha! Not just in our lives, the joy of Ganesh festival has also seeped into the reel over the years with several Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others going 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' on the big screen.

    With just about a week remaining for Ganesh Chaturthi, we have compiled few Bollywood songs for you which will add more color to your celebratory mood. Check them out here.

    1. Morya Re (Don)

    Shahrukh Khan takes to the streets of Mumbai and shakes his leg in this 'visarjan' song from 'Don'. Shankar Mahadevan's vocals are an icing on the cake.

    2. Deva Shree Ganesha (Agneepath)

    You feel the adrenaline rush when Hrithik Roshan starts playing the dhol in this song which is high on energy. Music composers Ajay-Atul weave magic in this number with their energetic beats.

    3. Jalwa (Wanted)

    Salman Khan's carefree dance moves in this song from 'Wanted' are totally addictive. Well, we know you folks might have tried them too as well!

    4. Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani)

    This track from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Bajirao Mastani' is more like a prayer dedicated to Lord Ganesha who is also known to be an 'averter of obstacles'.

    5. Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Anybody Can Dance)

    Every time you hear the song from 'Anybody Can Dance', you are bound to get goosebumps by the time you reach the end of it! Those jaw-dropping dance moves ain't any easy feat.

    6. Shendoor Lal Chadhayo (Vaastav)

    The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without the Ganpati aarti and this song from 'Vaastav' perfectly captures the festive mood.

    7. Bappa (Banjo)

    One more song which will get you all groovy when 'Ganpati Bappa' comes home this year.

    8. Deva Ho Deva Ganpati Deva (Humse Badhkar Kaun)

    With its Manjeera twags and drum beats, this song featuring Amjad Khan is a must on the playlists when it comes to Ganesh festival.

