Gauri Khan: Shahrukh Khan Is More Romantic Than I Am; He Keeps Making Cute Little Gestures

How Sweet Is That!

In a tete-a-tete with Rediff, Gaurihad talked about the romantic side of her superstar hubby and she was quoted as saying, "Shahrukh is very romantic in real life too. On Valentine's Day, he gave me a fancy greeting card and a bouquet of flowers."

And he keeps making these cute little gestures. I believe he is more romantic than I am."

Gauri Never Liked SRK’s Deadly Stunts!

When asked if she has ever scolded or stopped SRK from doing deadly stunts, she said, "It's a part of his job. There is nothing you can do about it. We can only pray and hope that nothing wrong happens."

She Had Further Added.

"I don't advise him against anything. Although I would love him to do less stunts. He is very enthusiastic about his work and sometimes he lands up injuring himself."

What’s The Secret Of SRK-Gauri’s Successful Marriage?

Speaking about the same, Gauri said, "Although we are busy with our own work we still try and spend time together. At the same time, we give each other space. I think that is the key to a successful marriage."

Gauri: SRK Is Very Supportive

In the same interview, when Gauri was asked what was Shahrukh's reaction, when he heard that Gauri wants to open her own store, she said that he was very supportive of her decision and also encouraged her to do well!

Cut to present - The duo was recently spotted together at Ambani's wedding and their colour co-ordinated appearance sent their fans in tizzy!