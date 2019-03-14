English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' Who Rules Over Every 'Dil'!

    By
    |

    When you hear the word 'Mr Perfectionist', the name that immediately comes to your mind is that of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Touted to be one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema, Aamir has explored every genre over the years and passed with flying colors.

    Born to Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain on March 14, 1965, Aamir made his Bollywood debut as a child artist at the age of eight in Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He also starred in Madhosh. After dabbling in theatres, Aamir assisted his uncle on two films- Manzil Manzil and Zabardast. He bagged his first lead acting role in Qayamat Qayamat Tak opposite Juhi Chawla and the rest is history.

    On his 54th birthday today, we bring you some interesting facts about him.

    A Casting Coup Which Failed To Happen

    Shekhar Kapur was supposed to direct Aamir Khan, Raveena, Naseeruddin Shah & Rekha in a film called Time Machine which was a science fiction inspired by Back To The Future. Unfortunately, the film got shelved.

    Aamir Doesn't Like Bathing

    The superstar is not very fond of taking bath and tries to find an excuse to not take a bath when given a chance.

    Did You Know This?

    The actor is a pro when it comes to solving Rubik's cube quickly.

    Trivia

    The popular freedom fighter Abul Kalam Azad also known as Maulana Azad who led the Khilafat Movement is Aamir's great grand uncle.

    What Makes Him Mr Perfectionist?

    The actor had actually consumed a litre of vodka before shooting the popular song ‘Tere ishq mein naachenge' in Raja Hindustani to deliver the scene as a drunk character.

    ALSO READ: Post Badla,Tony Luke Gets Candid In An Exclusive Interview: Character Roles Fulfill Me As An Actor

    Read more about: aamir khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue