Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' Who Rules Over Every 'Dil'!

When you hear the word 'Mr Perfectionist', the name that immediately comes to your mind is that of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Touted to be one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema, Aamir has explored every genre over the years and passed with flying colors.

Born to Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain on March 14, 1965, Aamir made his Bollywood debut as a child artist at the age of eight in Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He also starred in Madhosh. After dabbling in theatres, Aamir assisted his uncle on two films- Manzil Manzil and Zabardast. He bagged his first lead acting role in Qayamat Qayamat Tak opposite Juhi Chawla and the rest is history.

On his 54th birthday today, we bring you some interesting facts about him.

A Casting Coup Which Failed To Happen Shekhar Kapur was supposed to direct Aamir Khan, Raveena, Naseeruddin Shah & Rekha in a film called Time Machine which was a science fiction inspired by Back To The Future. Unfortunately, the film got shelved. Aamir Doesn't Like Bathing The superstar is not very fond of taking bath and tries to find an excuse to not take a bath when given a chance. Did You Know This? The actor is a pro when it comes to solving Rubik's cube quickly. Trivia The popular freedom fighter Abul Kalam Azad also known as Maulana Azad who led the Khilafat Movement is Aamir's great grand uncle. What Makes Him Mr Perfectionist? The actor had actually consumed a litre of vodka before shooting the popular song ‘Tere ishq mein naachenge' in Raja Hindustani to deliver the scene as a drunk character.

ALSO READ: Post Badla,Tony Luke Gets Candid In An Exclusive Interview: Character Roles Fulfill Me As An Actor