Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: His Rare Photos As A Kid Have Cuteness Written All Over Them!

Abhishek Bachchan who forayed into the Hindi film industry with JP Dutta's Refugee turns a year older today. Born to two of the greatest actors of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the actor did his scholing from Jamnabai Narsee School and Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, and Aiglon College in Switzerland. He even attended Boston University.

Speaking about how Abhishek bagged his debut film, Dutta recalled in an interview, "I remember spotting Abhishek at his sister's wedding. His face, and the way he carried himself caught my attention. Some time later, when I thought of making Refugee, I immediately thought of him. So I went and met Abhishek and Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan), and the rest is history."

Over the years, the actor went on to impress us with his acting prowess in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Bluffmaster, Dostana, Dhoom 2, Guru and Manmarziyaan among others.

As Abhishek Bachchan turns 43 today, we bring you some adorable moments from his childhood which are too cute to handle.

With Daddy By His Side Abhishek is seen accompanying his dad Amitabh and grandmother Teji at an event. An 'Actor' Is Born This picture dates back to just few minutes after Bachchan Jr. was born. Papa Bachchan looks elated to see the little one. This Picture Will Warm The Cockles Of Your Heart While Big B is seen planting a peck on his little daughter's lips, Abhishek is cutely perched in his arms. Abhishek Is Amitabh's Real-Life Veeru Amitabh Bachchan shares a special camaraderie with his son Abhishek. In fact in one of his interviews, he had even revealed that he is his real-life Veeru. One More Picture From The Flashback Abhishek looked dashing even as a kid and we must say this click speak volumes. We Are All Hearts Little Abhishek and his sister Shweta are seen enjoying a scoop of ice-cream. Candid clicks are the best, ain't they? One Step At A Time That's little Abhishek taking his baby steps with Big B holding his fingers. Fun Diaries Sr. Bachchan is seen making animated faces to cheer up Abhishek who looks amused. A Rare Click The Bachchans clicked during a rare outing with the Kapoors. Oh wait, we even spotted Karisma Kapoor in this picture. Aww! This Is Melting Our Hearts Father-son duo Amitabh- Abhishek share an adorable moment and it's every bit worth of a Kodak click.

