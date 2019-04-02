Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: We Bet You Didn't Know These Facts About The 'Singham' Actor!

Phool Aur Kaante Is Not Ajay's Acting Debut

Yes, you heard that right. Before this flick, Ajay had played the child version of Mithun Chakraborty‘s character in Bapu's Pyari Behna. He was credited as 'Master Chotu' in that film.

Ajay Never Thought He Would Become An Actor

The actor recollected in an interview, "I visited every set. I was fascinated about how films were made and went on the sets of the films and started assisting so it was always there that I'd be part of the film industry. I never thought I'd be an actor!"

The Actor Was The Original Choice For Karan Arjun

The actor was offered Salman Khan's role of Karan in the film. However it is said that wanted the role of Arjun instead - as he felt it was a meatier one. Owing to creative differences, the actor left the project and the rest is history.

He Is A Prankster In Real Life

His 'Omkara' co-star Vivek Oberoi recollected in an interview, "When we were shooting for a scene in the Prayag temple in Allahabad, we had heard that a few real bahubalis (UP gangsters) wanted to "kidnap us" and treat us in their style.

So we were shooting the scene in the morning, and luckily me and Ajay were done with our portions, and we were ready to leave on the chopper. Saif was yet to shoot his scenes, and we kept on teasing him for that, saying things like 'We are going yaar, our shooting is over' or 'Hope you have enough security around.'

We had just sat in the chopper, when we later saw Saif bolting towards us after his scene got over. He didn't change, and he was running topless in a dhoti towards the chopper! It was hilarious."

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha!

Kajol once revealed in an interview, "We first met during the shooting of ‘Hulchul' and we became friends. I was going out with somebody else and he was going out with somebody else - so we took a break from our respective relationships!"

Ajay further added, "I wouldn't say there was any turning point in our relationship - it just kept falling into place and it was just this unsaid thing. And it just went on and on and one day we just decided to get married! It wasn't that she proposed to me or I proposed to her."