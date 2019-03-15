Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Her Childhood Photos Prove She Was Always Meant To Be A Star!
When Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, the actress caught the nation's attention with her cute looks. Of course, nepotism raised its ugly head as few spoke about how she landed a perfect launchpad because she was born with a silver spoon. Soon, the Koffee With Karan fiasco made her a butt of all jokes and trolls. But, Alia took every criticism and brickbats in her stride.
She worked hard on herself, took up risks when it comes to her choice of films and there, all her efforts finally paid off! Today, she is considered to be one of the most bankable and versatile actresses in Bollywood.
As Alia Bhatt turns 26 today, we thought it would be lovely to revisit her childhood and take a look at some of her adorable clicks which prove she was always meant to be a star.
Hey Cutiepie
Alia Bhatt looks cute as a button in this picture and we feel like pulling those chubby cheeks.
An Interesting Anecdote From Her School Days
'I was given a punishment to clean the desk for one week. What I did was, which one shouldn't do but I used to go to school and sleep in the bathroom. So, one day the teacher caught me sleeping in the bathroom. She went to check why is this girl missing. Then I had to wipe the desk for a week," shared Alia in one of her interviews.
Alia As A Tiny Tot
That's baby Alia Bhatt for you and we could almost see you folks gushing over her adorable looks.
How Alia Got Her Name
"Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted'," her mother Soni Razdan had revealed.
Sunshine Girl
There's something alluring about Alia's smile. Don't you folks agree too?
Have You Seen This?
This turban-clad Alia is stealing our hearts right away.