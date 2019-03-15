Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Her Childhood Photos Prove She Was Always Meant To Be A Star!

When Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, the actress caught the nation's attention with her cute looks. Of course, nepotism raised its ugly head as few spoke about how she landed a perfect launchpad because she was born with a silver spoon. Soon, the Koffee With Karan fiasco made her a butt of all jokes and trolls. But, Alia took every criticism and brickbats in her stride.

She worked hard on herself, took up risks when it comes to her choice of films and there, all her efforts finally paid off! Today, she is considered to be one of the most bankable and versatile actresses in Bollywood.

As Alia Bhatt turns 26 today, we thought it would be lovely to revisit her childhood and take a look at some of her adorable clicks which prove she was always meant to be a star.