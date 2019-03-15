English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Her Childhood Photos Prove She Was Always Meant To Be A Star!

    By
    |

    When Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, the actress caught the nation's attention with her cute looks. Of course, nepotism raised its ugly head as few spoke about how she landed a perfect launchpad because she was born with a silver spoon. Soon, the Koffee With Karan fiasco made her a butt of all jokes and trolls. But, Alia took every criticism and brickbats in her stride.

    She worked hard on herself, took up risks when it comes to her choice of films and there, all her efforts finally paid off! Today, she is considered to be one of the most bankable and versatile actresses in Bollywood.

    As Alia Bhatt turns 26 today, we thought it would be lovely to revisit her childhood and take a look at some of her adorable clicks which prove she was always meant to be a star.

    Hey Cutiepie

    Alia Bhatt looks cute as a button in this picture and we feel like pulling those chubby cheeks.

    An Interesting Anecdote From Her School Days

    'I was given a punishment to clean the desk for one week. What I did was, which one shouldn't do but I used to go to school and sleep in the bathroom. So, one day the teacher caught me sleeping in the bathroom. She went to check why is this girl missing. Then I had to wipe the desk for a week," shared Alia in one of her interviews.

    Alia As A Tiny Tot

    That's baby Alia Bhatt for you and we could almost see you folks gushing over her adorable looks.

    How Alia Got Her Name

    "Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted'," her mother Soni Razdan had revealed.

    Sunshine Girl

    There's something alluring about Alia's smile. Don't you folks agree too?

    Have You Seen This?

    This turban-clad Alia is stealing our hearts right away.

    Read more about: alia bhatt
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue