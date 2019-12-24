Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: These Rare Photos Of The Actor Are 'Ekdum Jhakaas'!

Hello Handsome

Here's a picture of Anil Kapoor from his young days. Back then too, the actor looked every bit dashing minus the moustache.

Twice The Fun

One of the most loved on-screen jodis, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starred together in many blockbuster films and made the audience go 'dhak-dhak' with their enticing chemistry.

Happy Pictures

Anil Kapoor and his co-star Sridevi are all smiles at the silver jubilee celebrations of their cult-film, Mr India.

Karma Files

This picture dates back from the sets of Subhash Ghai's Karma where all the actors are in their reel avatar.

Old Is Gold

Can you guess Anil Kapoor in this throwback picture? But we must tell you, it's Rishi Kapoor as a kid who steals the show here with his cute expressions.

A Cute Father-daughter Moment

Sonam Kapoor is 'Papa ki pari' in this endearing picture.