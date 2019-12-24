Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: These Rare Photos Of The Actor Are 'Ekdum Jhakaas'!
Just like wine, he is getting better with age. He is a perfect example of the popular saying, 'Age is just a number'. Touted to be one of the most fittest actors in the film industry, Anil Kapoor has been entertaining the audience on the big screen since his Hindi debut, Hamare Tumhare (1979). However, it was Woh Saat Din (1983) which gained him prominence in the industry. Over the years, the actor went on to star in successful films like Meri Jung, Karma, Janbaaz, Mr India, Beta, Tezaab, 1942: A Love Story, Judaai and many others.
As the dashing actor celebrates his 63rd birthday today, we bring you some rare pictures of him which will make you scream, 'ekdum jhakaas' in style.
Hello Handsome
Here's a picture of Anil Kapoor from his young days. Back then too, the actor looked every bit dashing minus the moustache.
Twice The Fun
One of the most loved on-screen jodis, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starred together in many blockbuster films and made the audience go 'dhak-dhak' with their enticing chemistry.
Happy Pictures
Anil Kapoor and his co-star Sridevi are all smiles at the silver jubilee celebrations of their cult-film, Mr India.
Karma Files
This picture dates back from the sets of Subhash Ghai's Karma where all the actors are in their reel avatar.
Old Is Gold
Can you guess Anil Kapoor in this throwback picture? But we must tell you, it's Rishi Kapoor as a kid who steals the show here with his cute expressions.
A Cute Father-daughter Moment
Sonam Kapoor is 'Papa ki pari' in this endearing picture.
