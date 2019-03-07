Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: 5 Best Performances Of Him Which Left A Lasting Impression

Saaraansh

Kher's portrayal of a father who comes to terms with the loss of his only son left everyone moist-eyed. Interestingly, the actor was just 28 years old when he portrayed the role of this retired stubborn old man.

Karma

As Dr. Dang in Subhash Ghai's Karma, Kher sent shivers down the spine and proved that he could pull off even a negative role quite convincingly.

Daddy

Mahesh Bhatt's semi-autobiographical film 'Daddy' had Anupam Kher essaying the role of an alcoholic father which struggles to win over his addiction.

In an interview with HT, Kher recalled, ""Not all films can teach us about life. But Mahesh Bhatt's Daddy is one of my favourites. The emotional journey that I went through for the character of Anand was tremendous. I learnt that no matter what, there is always a reason to get up and fight back."

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Anupam Kher won hearts all over with his portrayal of 'Daddy Cool' in this Shahrukh Khan-Kajol starrer. However, it is said that he actually asked Aditya Chopra why he was keen to play Amrish Puri's role in the film. However, Aditya Chopra refused to give him that role.

A Wednesday

Anupam Kher as Prakash Rathod, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police once again wooed the audience with his acting prowess. The actor said, "'A Wednesday!' offered me a great role and an amazing film. It also gave me a lifelong friendship of Neeraj Pandey."