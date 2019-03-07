English
    Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: 5 Best Performances Of Him Which Left A Lasting Impression

    Give him any genre and he hits the ball straight out of the park for a six. We are talking about Anupam Kher who celebrates his 64th birthday today. In a career spanning over three decades, the actor has given us some memorable films to cherish.

    Born on 7th March, 1955 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Anupam made his acting debut with Aagman in 1982. But it was Mahesh Bhatt's Saaraansh in 1984 which changed the game for him. Over the years, the actor pulled off serious, comic and negative roles in films and became a name to reckon.

    As Anupam Kher turns 64 today, we bring you 5 of his best acts.

    Saaraansh

    Kher's portrayal of a father who comes to terms with the loss of his only son left everyone moist-eyed. Interestingly, the actor was just 28 years old when he portrayed the role of this retired stubborn old man.

    Karma

    As Dr. Dang in Subhash Ghai's Karma, Kher sent shivers down the spine and proved that he could pull off even a negative role quite convincingly.

    Daddy

    Mahesh Bhatt's semi-autobiographical film 'Daddy' had Anupam Kher essaying the role of an alcoholic father which struggles to win over his addiction.

    In an interview with HT, Kher recalled, ""Not all films can teach us about life. But Mahesh Bhatt's Daddy is one of my favourites. The emotional journey that I went through for the character of Anand was tremendous. I learnt that no matter what, there is always a reason to get up and fight back."

    Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

    Anupam Kher won hearts all over with his portrayal of 'Daddy Cool' in this Shahrukh Khan-Kajol starrer. However, it is said that he actually asked Aditya Chopra why he was keen to play Amrish Puri's role in the film. However, Aditya Chopra refused to give him that role.

    A Wednesday

    Anupam Kher as Prakash Rathod, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police once again wooed the audience with his acting prowess. The actor said, "'A Wednesday!' offered me a great role and an amazing film. It also gave me a lifelong friendship of Neeraj Pandey."

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
